Dallas Federal Courthouse Remains Closed After Shooting

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 9:15 PM EDT) -- The federal court and other agencies in the Earle Cabell Federal Building in downtown Dallas will remain closed Tuesday after a gunman opened fire at the courthouse entrance Monday, but a patent trial will go forward in a courtroom at a Dallas law school, officials said. Chief U.S. District Judge Barbara M.G. Lynn told Law360 that although the courthouse will remain closed, she held a conference at her home Monday afternoon to discuss the charge to the jury in an ongoing patent infringement trial involving distributed antenna technology. She arranged to use a courtroom at Southern Methodist University's Dedman School of...

