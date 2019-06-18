Key Damages Questions To Ask In Copyright Mediation

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 5:15 PM EDT) -- In 2016, the jury ruled in favor of the defendant Led Zeppelin in the “Stairway to Heaven” case (Skidmore v. Led Zeppelin). In the fall of 2018, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, in a controversial opinion, ordered a new trial. However, on June 10, 2019, the Ninth Circuit issued an order granting a rehearing of the case, en banc, and further ordered that the prior Ninth Circuit opinion may no longer be cited. Although it is not clear how the Ninth Circuit will ultimately rule on the issues raised in the case, or what its rationale will...

