Goldman Free From Pact To Feed IPO Shares To TD, Schwab

Law360, New York (June 17, 2019, 4:53 PM EDT) -- Goldman Sachs no longer has to let Charles Schwab and TD Ameritrade market its initial public offerings to their customers for free, a Manhattan judge ruled Monday, dismissing the brokerages' bid to enforce a favorable share distribution deal. New York County Supreme Court Justice O. Peter Sherwood dismissed a 2018 lawsuit filed by Schwab and TD that claimed Goldman's recent refusal to provide a slice of its shares breached a 17-year-old contract. "I'm going to grant the motion," Judge Sherwood said, referring to the megabank's December dismissal bid. Goldman had ceased the practice of allowing the brokerages to market a percentage...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS