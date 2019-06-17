Groups Tell FCC Wireless Carriers Violated Privacy Laws

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 7:12 PM EDT) -- Several public interest groups filed a complaint with the Federal Communications Commission on Friday, alleging that Verizon, AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile violated the Communications Act by disclosing customers' location data to location aggregators. The Open Technology Institute, Free Press and the Center on Privacy & Technology at Georgetown University Law Center told the commission that the carriers threatened their customers' safety by releasing location information that can get into the hands of stalkers, debt collectors and others. These location disclosures likely impact marginalized communities more than others, the groups added. "The law is clear on this issue: wireless carriers need consent...

