Virgin Islands Univ. Stands By $40M Hurricane Insurance Row

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 5:52 PM EDT) -- The University of the Virgin Islands has challenged Great Lakes Insurance SE UK's request for a quick win in litigation seeking coverage for $40 million in damage stemming from hurricanes Irma and Maria, saying the policy is ambiguous. The insurer improperly moved for summary judgment last month even though it had agreed — along with the other insurers named in the action — to arbitrate the university's claims and there are still questions about the limits of the Great Lakes excess insurance policy, UVI said in an opposition brief Friday. "Great Lakes has not discharged its burden of establishing that there...

