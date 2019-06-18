Kramer Levin Lands Ex-Patterson Belknap IP Partner In NY

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 4:50 PM EDT) -- Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP has hired a former Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler LLP partner who has represented some of the world's largest pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to join its growing intellectual property litigation practice in New York. Irena Royzman, who has litigated patent and trademark infringement matters under the Hatch-Waxman Act and Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act for companies like Janssen Biotech Inc. and Takeda Pharmaceuticals USA Inc., joined Kramer Levin as a partner on June 10 after about 15 years at Patterson Belknap. Kramer Levin's track record in trial wins and successes before the Patent Trial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS