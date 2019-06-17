NJ Panels Approve $38.7B Budget Without Millionaires' Tax

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT) -- New Jersey's Assembly and Senate budget committees both passed versions of a $38.7 billion state spending package on Monday that was backed by legislative leaders but excluded a millionaires' tax sought by the governor. New Jersey Senate President Stephen Sweeney backs a legislative plan that relies more on state employee pension reform and adjusted revenue projections than tax increases. (AP) By passing A.B. 5600 and S.B. 2020 along party lines, the Democratic-controlled Legislature has set the stage for full floor votes, perhaps as soon as Thursday, as well as the possibility that Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy might veto the bill and...

