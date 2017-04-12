Phyllis Schlafly's Org. Escapes Son's $3.4M Life Insurance Bid

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 5:44 PM EDT) -- The son of the late Eagle Forum founder Phyllis Schlafly lost his bid for a $3.4 million death benefit for himself and the conservative think tank's members when a New Jersey federal court ruled Monday that the organization, not its members, is the only beneficiary of the right-wing firebrand's insurance policies. In handing a defeat to attorney Andrew L. Schlafly, U.S. District Judge Esther Salas turned to the terms of the Lincoln National Life Insurance Company and John Hancock Life Insurance Company policies his mother took out on behalf of herself and the forum. The Lincoln National and John Hancock policies...

