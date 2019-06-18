USTR Pledges Close Work With Congress To Pass NAFTA 2.0

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 2:43 PM EDT) -- U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said Tuesday that he will work with congressional Democrats to allay their fears about the revised North American Free Trade Agreement, vowing to tackle criticisms of the accord's labor, environmental and drug-pricing rules to get it ratified. The White House completed its renegotiation of NAFTA with Canada and Mexico last month and is in the process of drafting implementing legislation that will put the new deal, now known as the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, into force. But Democrats have said they will need certain assurances about the deal's terms and enforcement before they approve it. At a hearing...

