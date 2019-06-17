Spanish Hotel Co. Meliá Hit With Suit Over Cuban Properties

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 8:41 PM EDT) -- A Cuban-American family has opened up a new front for litigation over Cuban properties confiscated by Fidel Castro's government with a €10 million ($11.2 million) lawsuit that uses Spanish civil law against Meliá Hotels International over two of its properties that the family says are on land where they once had a sugar mill. The descendants of Cuban businessman Rafael Luca Sánchez Hill sued Meliá Hotels International SA on June 3 in Palma de Mallorca, where the company is headquartered, demanding compensation for using their land in Holguín, one of Cuba's eastern provinces. The descendants are suing under article 455 of...

