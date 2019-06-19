EPA Finalizes Replacement Of Obama-Era Power Plant Rule

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 11:44 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday finalized the repeal and replacement of the Obama-era Clean Power Plan that slashes greenhouse gas emissions from existing power plants, setting the stage for a legal battle as fierce as the fight over the original rule. The EPA’s Clean Power Plan replacement rule aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from existing power plants through heat-rate efficiency and other improvements. (AP) The EPA's CPP replacement, dubbed the Affordable Clean Energy, or ACE rule, aims to reduce GHG emissions from existing power plants through heat-rate efficiency and other improvements, but doesn't go beyond the fence line...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS