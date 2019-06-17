Ripple, MoneyGram Announce Partnership Worth Up To $50M

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 9:05 PM EDT) -- Blockchain-based payments company Ripple and MoneyGram announced a partnership Monday, including an equity investment from Ripple worth up to $50 million, through which the publicly-traded money transfer company will use Ripple's cryptocurrency to bolster its cross-border payments services. The two-year partnership includes a $30 million equity investment from Ripple at $4.10 per share, and provides for a potential further $20 million investment at the same share price, according to MoneyGram International Inc.'s press release. Under the terms of the partnership, MoneyGram will begin using Ripple's xRapid product, powered by the company's digital asset XRP, which Ripple says significantly lowers the cost...

