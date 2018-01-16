Noble Drilling Gets Rig Worker Discrimination Suit Trimmed

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 6:44 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal court threw out race discrimination claims brought by an African American former Noble Drilling LLC employee, agreeing with a magistrate judge that a single racial comment by a supervisor was not enough evidence to show the company acted against him out of prejudice. U.S. District Judge Vanessa D. Gilmore on Monday accepted the recommendations made by a magistrate judge in May, throwing out the racial discrimination claims but allowing some of the former employee's retaliation claims to continue. Youngblood had been a Noble rig employee since 2005, but a 2016 incident in which a rig ran into a...

