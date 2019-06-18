3 Firms Steer Intertrust’s $330M Deal For Viteos

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 2:27 PM EDT) -- Amsterdam-based Intertrust has acquired Viteos from private equity firm PPC Enterprises and an affiliate of investment firm 22C Capital in a deal, steered by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, Dechert LLP and Trilegal, that boasts a $330 million enterprise value, the companies said Tuesday. According to the companies' separate statements, Intertrust NV provides administrative services to "corporate, fund, capital markets and private wealth clients," while New Jersey-based Viteos said it provides office administration for alternative asset managers, including hedge funds and entities in the private equity, real estate and private debt sectors. The deal, Intertrust said, closed Monday and was funded...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS