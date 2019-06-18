Evry, Tieto Link Up For $1.5B IT Merger Guided By 6 Firms

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 1:28 PM EDT) -- Finnish information technology business Tieto said Tuesday it has agreed to buy Norwegian competitor Evry for roughly NOK13.2 billion ($1.5 billion) in a deal guided by six firms that will create “the most competitive digital services and software company in the Nordics.“ Evry said in a filing with the Oslo Stock Exchange that the deal values its shares at NOK35.48 per share, representing a 15.4% premium to Monday’s closing price of NOK30.75. The combined company will be based in Espoo, Finland, and called TietoEvry, serving customers in more than 90 countries. Tieto President and CEO Kimmo Alkio said in a statement...

