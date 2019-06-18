Facebook's Cryptocurrency Immediately In Legislators' Sights

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 9:28 PM EDT) -- Facebook announced Tuesday its intention to launch its cryptocurrency Libra, which aims to target the 1.7 billion global unbanked population by creating a global digital currency, facing immediate pushback from U.S. legislators and European officials. The independent Geneva-based Libra Association will govern the Libra Blockchain, on which the Libra cryptocurrency is being built, and the Libra Reserve, which will hold a host of "low-volatility assets" in various currencies to give Libra intrinsic value, according to a white paper released by the social media giant. Libra's value is designed to be stable while being traded on a network of exchanges, the white...

