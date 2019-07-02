King & Spalding Bolsters Trade Practice With Ex-EU Official

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 6:02 PM EDT) -- King & Spalding LLP has added a former European Commission senior official with more than 30 years of experience to the firm's international trade practice, the firm has announced. Hervé Jouanjean, who is based in both Paris and Brussels, recently joined King & Spalding's office as a senior trade expert, the firm said last month. Jouanjean has held several positions during his tenure at the European Union's antitrust watchdog, including the director in the Directorate-General for Trade, according to the firm. Jouanjean’s practice focuses on commercial policy generally, including the negotiation and implementation of free trade agreements, trade defense instruments and...

