Trump Confirms Trade Meeting With Xi On G-20 Sidelines

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 3:05 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump on Tuesday confirmed he will hold a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at this month's Group of 20 leading rich and developing nations summit to discuss the two countries' fractious trade relationship. Trump tweeted that he and Xi had a "very good telephone conversation" and both teams will begin talks ahead of their meeting at the G-20 summit, which will be held on June 28 and 29 in Osaka, Japan. A White House readout of the call said the two leaders discussed "addressing structural barriers to trade with China and achieving meaningful reforms that are enforceable and...

