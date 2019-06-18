Regulators On Same Page In Fighting Cyberrisks, Study Says

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 3:07 PM EDT) -- Securities regulators around the world are on the right path in terms of applying three internationally recognized standards to mitigate ever-looming cybersecurity risks, according to a report published Tuesday by the Board of the International Organization of Securities Commission. Prepared by U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman J. Christopher Giancarlo for IOSCO, the report lays out what it calls the "Core Standards" of cyber protection for the organization's members as well as its findings that a majority of the members who responded to a survey already adhere to those accepted standards. IOSCO, which says its members regulate 95% of the world’s...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS