Higher Quotas Needed Amid Green Card Backlog, Cato Says

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT) -- An immigration policy analyst at libertarian think tank the Cato Institute called on Congress to raise the visa quotas currently imposed on certain categories of immigrants, writing in a report published Tuesday that the “outdated” caps have caused green card wait times to double since the caps were last raised. The report, penned by analyst David J. Bier, notes that more than a quarter of the immigrants in line to apply for employment- and family-based green cards had to wait more than a decade to apply for permanent residence last year, while only 3% faced those wait times in 1991, the...

