Watchdog To Investigate DOI Over Monument Mineral Leases

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 6:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has agreed to investigate whether the U.S. Department of the Interior’s move to open up a Utah national monument for oil, gas and coal development violates federal law, two Democratic members of Congress said Monday. Sen. Tom Udall, D-N.M., and Rep. Betty McCollum, D-Minn., had asked the GAO in May to investigate whether the agency is violating long-standing prohibitions against using appropriated money to push forward with resource development on land that’s historically been part of the Grand Staircase-Escalante national monument. The lawmakers are concerned about the DOI’s efforts to start identifying parts of the Grand Staircase-Escalante area...

