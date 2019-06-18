UK Says Illumina's $1B Genomic Sequencing Deal Problematic

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 4:51 PM EDT) -- The U.K.'s competition enforcer said Tuesday that DNA-sequencing company Illumina Inc.'s planned $1.2 billion purchase of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. raises concerns about the supply of gene sequencing systems in the country. The Competition and Markets Authority completed its initial review of the deal and said it has concerns because the move would eliminate Illumina's most significant competitor for the supply of DNA-sequencing systems globally and in the U.K. If the companies are unable to address the concerns, the CMA said it would refer the merger for an in-depth, Phase 2 investigation. "Aside from the merging parties, there are limited...

