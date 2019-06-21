Scathing NJ Tax Incentives Report Leads To Calls For Change

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 8:39 PM EDT) -- A scathing report about New Jersey's tax incentive program has led to calls for reform, though how much change is needed and how fast it could be enacted remain unclear. The first report by a governor-appointed task force, issued Monday, laid out instances of what it characterized as mismanagement and poor training by the state's Economic Development Authority that, coupled with corporate favoritism, gave insiders a leg up in lucrative perks from the state's tax incentive programs. The report also questioned whether the current tax incentive statutes violate the state constitution. In response to the findings, Sheila Reynertson, a senior policy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS