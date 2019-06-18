NJ Gov. 'Horrified' By Tax Incentive Report, Vows Budget Fight

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 6:33 PM EDT) -- New Jersey’s governor vowed Tuesday to continue fighting for a millionaires’ tax and the need to overhaul what he called a rigged system of corporate tax incentives after proclaiming himself "horrified" and fed up with insider political dealmaking. The comments by Gov. Phil Murphy came one day after a state court ordered the release of a critical report on waste and abuse within New Jersey’s Economic Development Agency and the Democrat-controlled Legislature moved forward with its own version of a budget that differs in several key areas from his own. Backed by a panel of labor leaders, the first-term Democrat kicked off...

