ABA: Replacement Counsel Must Tell Client About Ex-Atty Fee

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 7:28 PM EDT) -- A lawyer replacing a fired counsel must make sure the client knows the predecessor may still get a cut of any award, but is not bound by all the strictures of the fee-split rule, the American Bar Association’s ethics committee said Tuesday. In a formal opinion, the bar’s Standing Committee on Ethics and Professional Responsibility also said a provision of the ABA Model Rules on fees and a client's consent to sharing deals between lawyers was meant to apply to arrangements between lawyers in different firms working on the same cases. But that guidance on client consent “is limited to situations where two...

