French Firm Tikehau Gears Up For $980M Share Issue

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 3:53 PM EDT) -- French asset management and investment firm Tikehau Capital said Tuesday it is planning to raise €875 million ($979.6 million) through a new share issue that will be used to build out its asset management platform and break into new regions. Tikehau said the new share issue should raise between €800 million and €875 million through an offering of between 36.4 million and 39.8 million new shares priced at €22 per share. Tikehau said it has already received commitments from current shareholders and institutional investors totaling €528 million. The offer price represents a 4.3% premium to Monday's closing price of €21.10 per...

