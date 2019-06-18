Guatemala Is Not As Safe For Asylum-Seekers As Trump Says

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 11:09 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump is working on an agreement under which asylum-seekers who pass through Guatemala would not be eligible to pursue their claims in the U.S., but immigration attorneys say Guatemala is far from able to offer the migrants refuge and that the move is just a bid by the administration to cut down on immigration. Trump tweeted Monday night that Guatemala is "getting ready to sign" a so-called safe third country agreement with the U.S., and he lauded Mexico for "using their strong immigration laws" to stop migrants well before they reach the southern U.S. border. Mexico said Friday it...

