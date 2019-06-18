NLRB Clears Hawaiian Contractor Over Union Firings

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 4:32 PM EDT) -- A Hawaii contractor didn't flout federal labor law when it fired welders affiliated with a Boilermakers local, a split National Labor Relations Board ruled Monday, saying the company was adhering to its long-standing practice of not performing craft work without a valid agreement in place. A three-member NLRB panel ruled that Hawaiian Dredging Construction Co. Inc. didn't violate the National Labor Relations Act when it ousted more than a dozen welders who were members of local 627 of the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers after the company cut ties with the union. The NLRB's decision, which came after the D.C. Circuit in...

