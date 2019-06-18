Ebix Looks Toward IPO For Indian Financial Exchange Unit

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 3:43 PM EDT) -- Software and e-commerce services firm Ebix on Tuesday said it is looking to take its financial exchange platform public, setting out to hire underwriters as it looks to hit the Indian stock markets. Ebix said its board of directors agreed to appoint as many as five investment banks to steer the initial public offering process, shooting for a public debut in the second quarter of 2020. The company did not reveal any further details of the potential IPO, including how much it is looking to raise, stating this information and the identities of the underwriters will be disclosed "in due course."...

