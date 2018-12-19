Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

9th Circ. Giving Free Pass On Power Deals, Solar Co. Says

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 4:21 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has created a blueprint for states to stymie small-scale renewable energy development by refusing to order Montana regulators to make a utility buy power from solar projects at a price set before a now-scrapped regulatory change, the projects' developer said.

Units of Cypress Creek Renewables asked the appeals court in a rehearing petition filed Monday to reconsider a panel's June 3 decision mooting their challenge to the 2016 regulatory change by the Montana Public Service Commission because the regulator ditched it after both the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and a federal judge said the change ran afoul of...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3890 Other Statutory Actions

Date Filed

December 19, 2018

