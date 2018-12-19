9th Circ. Giving Free Pass On Power Deals, Solar Co. Says

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 4:21 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has created a blueprint for states to stymie small-scale renewable energy development by refusing to order Montana regulators to make a utility buy power from solar projects at a price set before a now-scrapped regulatory change, the projects' developer said. Units of Cypress Creek Renewables asked the appeals court in a rehearing petition filed Monday to reconsider a panel's June 3 decision mooting their challenge to the 2016 regulatory change by the Montana Public Service Commission because the regulator ditched it after both the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and a federal judge said the change ran afoul of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS