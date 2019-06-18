SEC Mulls Opening Private Offerings To A Wider Audience

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 7:46 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday requested input on potential changes surrounding its regulation of private offerings, including whether rules should be eased to allow more individuals to invest in riskier securities that are normally limited to wealthy individuals. The SEC's call for public comment comes as the rules governing exempt securities — meaning those that are not publicly registered — have grown in complexity, sometimes confusing issuers and investors. At the same time, the private offerings market has grown to exceed public offerings. The SEC said it hopes to identify ways to harmonize its framework for exempt offerings. The agency...

