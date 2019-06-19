Jenner & Block Lures Back Atty From Job With Drink Brands

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 8:26 PM EDT) -- A former Jenner & Block LLP attorney has returned to the firm's Los Angeles office as a partner in the complex commercial litigation practice with a food and beverage focus, after serving as a lawyer for the holding company behind such brands as Pom Wonderful and Fiji Water, the firm said Tuesday. Kate T. Spelman had spent more than seven years at Jenner & Block defending major companies against class actions related to the consumer products industry before heading to Roll Law Group PC in December 2017, according to her LinkedIn page. Roll Law Group describes itself as the "in-house law...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS