Doc's Dropped Defect Defense Sank Med Mal Case, Panel Told

Law360, Pittsburgh (June 18, 2019, 8:59 PM EDT) -- What the family of a woman who underwent a fatally botched brain aneurysm repair thought was a "can't lose" medical malpractice case was unfairly hobbled when the doctor accused of negligence suddenly dropped his defense blaming a defective medical device, a Superior Court of Pennsylvania panel heard Tuesday. Dr. Robert Williams had told Laura Andrusis' family that a defective catheter and tiny coil, intended to repair a bulging blood vessel in Andrusis' brain, were to blame for her death, and he had filed a cross-claim against device manufacturer Microvention Inc. as a defense when the family sued him for malpractice....

