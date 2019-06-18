Sequenom Scores Patent Win Against Ariosa In The UK

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 7:06 PM EDT) -- A U.K. judge ruled Monday that Ariosa Diagnostics infringes a patent owned by Sequenom Inc., the latest ruling in a series of patent disputes between the companies over prenatal genetic tests that has included U.S. decisions invalidating Sequenom's patents as ineligible. Judge Richard Arnold of the High Court of England and Wales concluded that the Harmony prenatal genetic test made by Ariosa, a unit of Roche, infringed Sequenom's patent and Ariosa had failed to prove that it was invalid. Co-plaintiff Illumina Inc., which licenses Sequenom's patent, said in a statement that it now "intends to seek all available remedies for the...

