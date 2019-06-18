NJ Lawmakers Look To Stiffen Penalties For Attorney Assault

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 6:21 PM EDT) -- An attack on a public defender last month by a New Jersey man charged with murder prompted state lawmakers to unveil legislation Tuesday that would triple prison time for assaults against attorneys while they are on the job or because of their status as counsel. The proposal by Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato, both Democrats from Atlantic County, would upgrade charges of simple assault to aggravated assault — which carries an 18-month prison term — when committed against attorneys conducting their court duties or while in their capacities as attorneys. A.B. 5589 arose from a May 18 incident that left...

