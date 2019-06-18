Lighthizer Defends Trump's Aggressive China Strategy

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 3:11 PM EDT) -- A number of U.S. senators criticized the Trump administration's escalating tariff campaign against China on Tuesday, but U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said the moves were necessary to counter the serious problems posed by Beijing's intellectual property and technology transfer rules. President Donald Trump has already imposed a 25% tariff on roughly $250 billion worth of Chinese goods and has proposed the same duty on another $300 billion, effectively covering nearly every single Chinese product imported into the U.S. During a Senate Finance Committee hearing on the administration's trade policies, Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, agreed that the administration should be working...

