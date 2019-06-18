Singapore REIT Eyeing $110M Raise Through 2 Share Sales

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 6:02 PM EDT) -- ESR-REIT is seeking to raise as much as 150 million Singapore dollars ($109.7 million) through a pair of share sales and plans to use the proceeds to pay for several recent acquisitions and pay down existing debt, according to an announcement from the Singapore-based real estate investment trust on Tuesday. The REIT may raise as much as SG$100 million through a private placement of new units and could raise up to SG$75 million with a separate preferential offering to existing shareholders, although the firm said Tuesday it doesn't plan to raise more than a combined "approximately" SG$150 million. The firm said...

