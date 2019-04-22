Ex-CVS Exec's Move To Amazon Pharmacy Barred By Judge

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 7:50 PM EDT) -- A Rhode Island federal judge scolded a former executive of CVS’ drug middleman service Tuesday for jumping ship to Amazon’s mail-order drug unit, saying the move violated his noncompete agreement with the pharmaceutical giant. U.S. District Judge John McConnell granted CVS Pharmacy’s bid for a temporary injunction blocking ex-CVS Caremark exec John Lavin from working for Amazon’s PillPack in spite of the Ocean State’s general skepticism toward noncompetes. “Months after entering an independent standalone agreement … for which he was well-compensated, Mr. Lavin, a high senior official at CVS with access to very confidential information, went to work for a competitor,”...

