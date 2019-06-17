Calif. Green Energy Co. To Pay $7.7M To SEC For False Claims

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 8:18 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reached an agreement Tuesday with a San Diego-based green energy company to settle allegations its higher ups conjured a rosy financial picture to hide tepid results. Equal Earth Inc. agreed to disgorge $5.6 million, plus interest, and pay an $855,000 penalty. The SEC said in a complaint, which was filed on Monday, that the company marketed itself as an up-and-coming clean energy development firm but that its CEO Andrew Duggan and chief operating officer Mark Hamade falsely claimed it had acquired companies that it had not and boasted of revenues that did not exist. The...

