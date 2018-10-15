Del. Judge Reluctantly Keeps Google Mapping IP Case Alive

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 10:35 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge on Tuesday “reluctantly” kept alive four of five claims by Location Based Services LLC against Google LLC for alleged infringement of patents used in mapping and navigation software. U.S. District Court Judge Leonard P. Stark, ruling from the bench during a daylong session on dismissal motions in four different cases involving 12 patents, described much of LBS’ case as “problematic” and rejected a motion from LBS to amend its complaint The court also approved a Google motion to dismiss outright an infringement claim involving alleged enhancements to a travel itinerary program. Google argued that the output was...

