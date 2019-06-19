Regulatory Inaction Will Drive Crypto Cos. Abroad, Rep. Says

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 9:01 PM EDT) -- Facebook’s decision to base its planned cryptocurrency in Switzerland rather than the U.S. could be the start of a bigger trend if Congress keeps stalling on legislation, an Ohio representative who co-authored a bill that seeks to exclude digital tokens from the statutory definition of a security said during a House hearing Wednesday. Facebook is a U.S. company, proving America has the ideas and innovation necessary for these projects but not the regulatory clarity, said Republican Rep. Warren Davidson. Early last year, the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority became the first European regulator to announce plans for regulating initial coin offerings, a type...

