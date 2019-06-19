Yates Calls On Female Attys To Advocate For Each Other

Law360, New York (June 19, 2019, 12:04 AM EDT) -- Former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates on Tuesday urged female attorneys to ensure legal department and law firm leaders recognize and acknowledge other women's ideas and accomplishments. Panelists Sally Yates, Nancy Jardini and Michelle Milford Morse discussed challenges female lawyers face in the workplace on Tuesday and suggested solutions for improving those issues. (Michele Gorman | Law360) Speaking on a panel during the Association of Corporate Counsel Foundation's fourth Annual Global Women in Law & Leadership Honors Dinner, the former Obama administration official discussed the experience of being in a room where a woman offers an idea that nobody responds to...

