Another Minor Hit With Copyright Suit Over Fortnite Cheats

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 3:23 PM EDT) -- Epic Games slammed another teen with a copyright infringement suit over cheat software for the popular game Fortnite, the latest in a series of suits in North Carolina federal court aimed at stopping cheaters from “ruining” the game. According to court records, Tuesday’s suit marks the seventh time the North Carolina game maker has gone to court in the state to target online gamers who cheat, saying they sign waivers upfront that bar them from modifying Fortnite or exploiting it for commercial purposes. In this case, Epic Games Inc. says an Illinois gamer identified as C.B. operates a YouTube channel under...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS