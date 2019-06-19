LeClairRyan's IP Head Leaves For Burke Williams

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 3:27 PM EDT) -- California firm Burke Williams & Sorensen LLP has brought on three Bay Area-based intellectual property partners from LeClairRyan, including the firm's former IP department leader, as part of the launch of a new IP group announced Wednesday. Patricia L. Peden, who previously led the IP department at LeClairRyan, has joined Burke Williams in its Oakland and San Francisco offices. She makes the move along with Charles Yang and John Yang, in Oakland and Silicon Valley, respectively, who had joined LeClairRyan as partners less than a year ago from FisherBroyles LLP. Burke Williams' new IP group also includes the addition of lateral...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS