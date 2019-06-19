LeClairRyan Sees Back-To-Back Exits In Calif., Boston

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 3:27 PM EDT) -- Two teams of attorneys departed LeClairRyan this week, including the firm’s intellectual property department leader in California and co-chair of the consumer financial services group in Boston, adding to the defections that have rocked the Virginia-based firm throughout the year. California firm Burke Williams & Sorensen LLP brought on three Bay Area-based intellectual property partners from LeClairRyan, including Patricia L. Peden, who previously led the IP department, as part of the launch of a new IP group announced Wednesday morning. Just hours later, McGlinchey Stafford PLLC announced the Monday launch of a Boston office with two former LeClairRyan members: Shanna Boughton,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS