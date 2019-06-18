Cos. Report Changes In Harassment Policies Amid #MeToo

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 10:29 PM EDT) -- Most major companies have changed their anti-harassment policies or training since the #MeToo movement took hold in late 2017, but they're split on whether they’ve seen broader shifts in workplace culture, according to a survey of compliance, legal and other in-house professionals released Tuesday. Organizations varying by size and industry widely told Navex Global that they’ve taken a fresh look in the last two years at how they prevent harassment, responding to the global movement against abusive, offensive or unfair treatment, primarily of women. The compliance services provider surveyed nearly 1,000 companies and said 77% of them reported that they recently...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS