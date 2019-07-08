Ex-Morgan Lewis Trade Pro Rejoins Norton Rose In DC

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 4:51 PM EDT) -- A former Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP attorney with over 15 years of experience in national security and global trade matters has returned to Norton Rose Fulbright as a partner in the firm's Washington, D.C., office. Stefan Reisinger recently rejoined Norton Rose's international trade practice, where he previously worked from 2008 to 2015, the firm said in a statement last month. Reisinger told Law360 on Monday that he had "always loved the firm and culture," and would be picking up where he left off at Norton Rose. "Fulbright has a tremendous global platform that really fits well with an international trade...

