$1B Deal Reached Over Claims PG&E's Gear Caused Wildfires

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 9:31 PM EDT) -- A group of 14 California municipal agencies announced Tuesday they have reached a $1 billion settlement of their claims against Pacific Gas and Electric Co. for expenses racked up from years of wildfires blamed on the utility's equipment. Volunteer rescue workers search for remains in the rubble of homes destroyed in the Camp Fire in Paradise, California, in November. (AP) The settlement — reached in mediation after the claims were moved to bankruptcy court in the wake of PG&E's Chapter 11 filing — covers damages from the 2015 Butte Fire, multiple 2017 Northern California fires and the 2018 Camp Fire, the...

