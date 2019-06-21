A Look At US Data Privacy Laws 1 Year After GDPR

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 8:07 PM EDT) -- There is a new European migration entering into the jurisprudence of the United States. This new migration of thought is the recognition and protection of an individual’s right to privacy extended to include the information generally collected about them in the marketplace and their digital footprint. While the U.S. has regulated the use and handling of certain personal or customer data in various industries such as health care, education and financial industries, only a few states currently have legislation that generally recognizes privacy rights of individuals regarding their personal information. Most notably, California currently implements notice and reporting requirements for companies...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS