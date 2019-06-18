Gov't Using Illegal Vetting Policy To Delay Visa, Spouse Says

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 2:35 PM EDT) -- The husband of a Moroccan woman on Tuesday accused the U.S. government of intentionally delaying approval of her visa application because she is from a predominantly Muslim country, claiming in D.C. federal court that an internal national security program runs afoul of federal immigration laws. Naoufal Sabbane told the court that his wife Rajae Kadi's application has been "unreasonably delayed" for nearly three years under an internal U.S. Department of Homeland Security policy known as the Controlled Application Review and Resolution Program, which allegedly allows such delays for applicants like Kadi for "security reasons." But what CARRP defines as a security...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS